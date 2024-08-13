PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFLT. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,630 shares of company stock worth $142,920. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 104,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

