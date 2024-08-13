Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9 %
PAG stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
