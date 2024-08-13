Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

PAG stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

