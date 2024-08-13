Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $704.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

