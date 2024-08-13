Pilgrim’s Pride’s (PPC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

