Piper Sandler Boosts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $30.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 10,724.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

