Piper Sandler Lowers CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Price Target to $34.00

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 134.48% from the company’s current price.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRGX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 554,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 304,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 289,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 127,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.