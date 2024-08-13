Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $259.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.71, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.