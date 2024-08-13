Piper Sandler Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE QSR opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

