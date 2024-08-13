Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 233.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 177,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

