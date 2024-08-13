Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.