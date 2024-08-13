Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLYM opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

