Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.70 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $1.18 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

