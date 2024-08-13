Pollux Coin (POX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $83,364.12 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,772,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,806,956 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,772,123.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.27109202 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $82,436.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/."

