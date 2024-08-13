PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181.12 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $181.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00104976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010420 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 530.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

