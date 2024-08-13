ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACDC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $5.98 on Monday. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $956.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.85.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that ProFrac will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

