Prologis’ (PLD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

