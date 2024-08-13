Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.