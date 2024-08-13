Reach plc (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reach Price Performance

RCH opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of £333.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.44).

Insider Buying and Selling at Reach

In other Reach news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £24,677.64 ($31,508.73). 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

