Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ready Capital by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.