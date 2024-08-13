RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

