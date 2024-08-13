RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
