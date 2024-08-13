Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $92.60 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Request alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,717.19 or 0.99939388 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09392143 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,624,917.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.