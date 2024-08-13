RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

