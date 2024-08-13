RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.