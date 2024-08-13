RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 300 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

