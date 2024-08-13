RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

