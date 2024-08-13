RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

