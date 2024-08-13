RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3,183.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 245,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

