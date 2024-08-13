RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

