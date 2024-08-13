RFG Advisory LLC Buys 10,404 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.