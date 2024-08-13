RFG Advisory LLC Buys 206 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

