RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

