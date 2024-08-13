RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

