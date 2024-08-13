RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

