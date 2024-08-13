RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

