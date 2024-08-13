RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $185.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

