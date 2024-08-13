RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $404.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

