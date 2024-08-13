RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AMP opened at $404.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameriprise Financial
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.