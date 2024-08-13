RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

