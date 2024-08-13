RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

