RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFGX stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $53.79.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.3571 dividend. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

