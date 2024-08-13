RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,256,545 shares of company stock worth $561,509,865. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $195.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

