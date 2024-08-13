RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

