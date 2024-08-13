RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 484,512 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.