RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 484,512 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
