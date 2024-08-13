RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $110.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

