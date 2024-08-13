RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $225,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average is $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $224.80.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.