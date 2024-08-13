RFG Advisory LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.