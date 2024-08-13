RFG Advisory LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
