RFG Advisory LLC Has $974,000 Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

