RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

NYSE CVS opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

