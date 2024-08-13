RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.