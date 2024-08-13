RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

