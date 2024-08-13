RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 12,623 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 340,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,601,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

